UP DGP issues instructions to step up security in all religious locations

Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) Following a grenade attack on a prayer hall in Amritsar, UP Director General of Police O P Singh issued instructions Sunday for stepping up security at all the religious places in the state. In a statement issued here by the UP Police, a spokesperson said, "As per the directives of the UP DGP, instructions have been issued to maintain and step up security at various religious places and institutions across the state." "Apart from this, steps must be taken to ensure that continuous vigil is maintained at the religious places. Intensive checking must be carried out in the western UP districts bordering other states, so that no untoward incident takes place," it said. Three people were killed and at least 10 injured in a grenade attack on a prayer hall brimming with around 200 devotees on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab Sunday. The blast occurred during a religious gathering of the Nirankari sect at Nirankari Bhavan in Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi, which is close to the international airport. According to eyewitness accounts, the grenade was lobbed by bike-borne persons. PTI NAV AAR