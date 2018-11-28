UP DGP says no riots in state for some time

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh said there were no riots in the state for some time and programmes organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Shiv Sena in Ayodhya passed off peacefully.The UP director general of police, who was here to attend an event, told reporters that the state has been a riot free state for some time now."Programmes organised by the VHP and the Shiv Sena passed off peacefully under tight police security," he said.He said 4000 cases of cyber crime were pending in the state and the police were working on it.He also informed that the dial 100 service has been linked with the railway police, fire service and the Health Department to provide early relief to the people in the state. PTI CORR DPB