UP Dy CM, other ministers participate in bike rally

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other ministers participated in a motorcycle rally organised by the BJP to propagate the work done by both central and state governments ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Party workers from different polling booths gathered at Jhulelal Vatika for the motorcycle rally. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised a "Kamal Sandesh Yatra" across UP to garner support for the general elections. President of BJP's Lucknow mahanagar (city) unit Mukesh Sharma rode a motorcycle, while the deputy chief minister was the pillion rider. "In the past four-and-half years, the developmental work done by the prime minister has been exemplary. The opposition is indulging in negative politics. It cannot speak on development. The Centre has worked extensively to improve the conditions of farmers," Sharma told reporters here. When asked to comment on the prices of petrol and diesel, he said, "The current prices of petrol and diesel are lesser than those prevailing during the Congress rule." UP ministers Brijesh Pathak, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Ashutosh Tandon along with Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and several other BJP MLAs participated in the bike rally.Joshi said BJP workers have worked hard to spread awareness about various schemes of both central and state governments. "They have also helped people to ensure that their names are mentioned correctly in voters list. This is a display of enthusiasm among the party workers. I am confident that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will register a clean sweep," she said. Bike rallies were held at all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. PTI NAV SNESNE