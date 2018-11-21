UP dy CM questions Cong president's religious credentials

Kanpur (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Uttar Pardesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma Wednesday called Rahul Gandhi a "fake janeu dhari", claiming that the Congress president observed incorrect rituals while performing an "aarti" at Somnath Temple."By performing aarti with his left hand in Somnath temple, Rahul proved that he is a fake Janeau-holder," Sharma said. Sharma made the remarks, while addressing a public gathering here. 'Janeu' is a sacred thread worn by devout Hindus across their shoulders. Sharma had visited the Ram-Janki college located at Shivali in Kanpur Dehat. He also inaugurated a people's cooperation centre established by the BJP MLA Pratibha Shukla. PTI CORR ABN RAXRAX