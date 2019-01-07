UP DyCM Sharma welcomes 10% reservation in jobs, educational institutions

Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma Monday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category and said the slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' is truly reflected in the decision. "For the first any government has risen above caste and religion and has taken a decision for the poor. This is a major step taken by the NDA government, and we welcome it," he told PTI. "The slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' is truly reflected in this, and all the parties must welcome it, as there is no religion to poor and poverty," he said. A constitutional amendment bill is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha Tuesday, the last day of the Winter Session. The government has also sought extension of the Rajya Sabha proceedings for a day to enable the passage of the bill. Meanwhile, reacting to joint statements by senior SP leader Ramgopal Yadav and BSP leader Satish Mishra over alleged misuse of the CBI by the BJP, Sharma said, "A CBI probe has been ordered by the court and an action is being taken on the basis of the directive of the court. The BJP never misuses nor uses any legal institution. Levelling allegations on the BJP is incorrect and baseless." The BSP, the Congress and the AAP on Monday came out in support of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav amid reports the CBI may quiz him in an illegal mining case and accused the BJP-led NDA government of resorting to "vendetta politics". PTI NAV SNESNE