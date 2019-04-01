UP electoral office seeks report on Adityanath's 'Modi ji ki sena' remarks

(Eds: Recasts intro) New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday took cognizance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported remarks referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena' and sought a report from Ghaziabad district administration in this regard.The district magistrate of Ghaziabad has been asked to furnish a report in this regard which would be submitted to the office of chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh which has sought the details taking cognizance of media reports, EC sources said.The Commission will examine the remarks to ascertain whether the model code of conduct has been violated, they said.The decision to seek the report came days after the poll panel urged political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaign. "Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress would feed 'biryani' to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' to refer to Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Adityanath said at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday.The BJP leader was campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh.The Election Commission had on March 19 asked political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns. The advisory came days after the poll panel asked parties and their candidates against using pictures of defence force personnel in their campaign material. "...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," it had said. PTI NAB RT