UP: Fake notes with USD 1 mn face value seized, 4 held

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Fake American currency notes with a face value of USD 1 million were seized in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after arrest of four persons including a woman, police said on Saturday. The gang was busted in an area under Civil Line police station limits on Friday, they said. According to Circle Officer Deeksha Sharma, a police team during checking recovered the counterfeit currency notes from Iqbalm, Mosam, Rakib and Rahisa and arrested the four members of the gang involved in circulating the fake notes in the area. Police are interrogating the arrested accused, the CO said. PTI CORR CK