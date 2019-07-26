UP: Four people detained for uploading inflammatory song

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) Four people were detained on Friday for allegedly uploading a song on social media that hurt religious sentiments, police said here.They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.The accused have a YouTube channel on which the song was posted, police saidThe matter is being investigated, he said. PTI CORR ABN. ANBANB