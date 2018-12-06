UP gazetted medical practitioners' body demands payment of non-practising allowance

Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) An association of gazetted medical practitioners in Uttar Pradesh Thursday demanded immediate payment of non-practising allowance in accordance with the recommendations of the seventh pay commission.A delegation of the Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), which represents over 18,000 gazetted medical practitioners, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey here Thursday.The team, lead by PMSA president Dr Ashok Yadav, demanded immediate sanction for disbursement of non-practising allowance.The PMSA, in a release, said a letter mentioning service related matters of the government doctors and ways to strengthen medical facilities was handed over to the chief secretary, who assured the delegation resolution of the pending problems.The non-practising allowance is a special kind of allowance for government doctors to be paid at the new rate of 20 per cent of the basic pay as recommended by the seventh pay commission. PTI SAB AD NSD