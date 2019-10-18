UP girl molested on way home from college

(Eds: Correcting a typo in para 2) Muzaffarnagar, Oct 18 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly molested by two men when she was on her way home from an intermediate college here, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Barla-Baseda road on Thursday, they said. The two men accosted the girl and tried to forcibly take her to nearby sugarcane fields. They fled the spot after she raised an alarm, police said. The girl's family lodged a police complaint against the accused, they said. PTI CORR CK