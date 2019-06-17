UP: Girl stabbed by father, brother for refusing marriage proposal

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was stabbed and thrown into a canal by her father and brother for refusing to marry a boy of their choice, police said on Monday.The girl suffered injuries in the stomach and face but managed to swim to a nearby village and told the locals about her ordeal who then informed the police and got her admitted to the district hospital here, SP City Dinesh Tripathi said.The incident took place on Friday on Asmani bridge in Lakhimpur area, police said, adding that the girl's father and brother have been arrested.According to police, the victim, who is undergoing treatment, wanted to marry her cousin but her parents had fixed her wedding elsewhere. PTI COR SAB RHL