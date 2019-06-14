UP government transfers 6 IPS officers

Lucknow, Jun 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government Friday transferred as many as six IPS officers in the state.This was the first transfer of senior police officials of the state after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting of all district magistrates and SSPs/SPs to review law-and-order situation in the state.According to a statement issued by UP Home department, Director General/Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar has been made Director General/ IG Prison Administration and Reforms Services, while ADG Varanasi zone PV Ramasastry is the new Additional Director General (Law and Order).Braj Bhushan, who is ADG (Vigilance), has been made ADG Varanasi zone while Deepesh Juneja ADG (UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) has been made ADG (Security).Juneja swapped his position with Vijay Kumar, the statement added.Additional Director General Of Police/ IG Prison Administration and Reforms Services Chandra Prakash has been made the new ADG (Rules and Manuals), it said. PTI NAV NSDNSD