UP govt announces financial aid to kin of IAF men killed in JK chopper crash

Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday announced financial assistance to the kin of the IAF personnel from the state who lost their lives in the Mi-17 helicopter crash in Budgam.A statement issued by the state government said Rs 25 lakh each has been announced for the family members of Deepak Pandey, Pankaj Singh and Vishal Kumar Pandey -- the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel who lost their lives in the crash. A road will also be named in the memory of the IAFpersonnel in their native districts, it said.An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident, officials said.The helicopter crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam around 10.05 am, they said, addingseven bodies have been recovered from the scene.Besides the pilots, an operator and three other crew members lost their lives in the crash, the officials said.The local resident was identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, they added.PTI NAV SRY