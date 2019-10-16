UP govt cancels leave of officials till Nov 30

Specials
Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled leave of all officials posted on field duty in the state till November 30.An official order issued here Wednesday attributed the decision to the coming festival season.Incidently, the order was issued on a date that coincided with the last day of hearing on the vexed Ayodhya dispute case in the Supreme Court. PTI SAB SBMI KJ
