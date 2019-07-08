UP govt, Centre making concerted efforts to clean Yamuna: Maurya

Mathura (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) Concerted efforts are being made by the Uttar Pradesh government for making Yamuna river pollution-free, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said. Maurya, who was here along with state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma and Dairy Development Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narain, said on Sunday that 'Brijwasis' will soon get to see clean Yamuna like Ganga. "The Centre and state government are jointly making efforts to clean Yamuna," he said. The deputy chief minister also paid a visit to Mataji Gaushala founded by Padma Shri Ramesh Baba at Barsana here. Speaking at the event, Ramesh Baba rued that though the BJP-led state government was doing pioneering work for Hinduism and protection of Indian culture, the Union government has failed to take any concrete step to clean Yamuna. PTI CORR SRY