UP govt committed to pharma, biotech sector growth: Min

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel today said the present state government is serious about development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

Addressing the special plenary on pharmaceutical and biotechnology on the first day of UP Investors Summit, Patel said, "The summit will pave the path for development in the state. Development of UP will speed up development of the country."

UP minister for Medical and Health, Siddharth Nath Singh said that effective steps are been taken to promote healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in the state.

He added that 34 investors have signed MoUs of Rs 6,970 crore for this sector during the summit today. Of these, MoUs of Rs 5,743 crore has been signed under the healthcare sector and MoUs of Rs 1,227.55 crore for pharmaceutical sector.

He said that healthcare centres will be set up in Greater Noida, Noida, near Yamuna Expressway, Lucknow, Mathura, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

The pharmaceutical units will be set up in Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Sitapur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Meerut.

UP minister for alternate energy, Brijesh Pathak, while addressing a session on renewable energy said, "The state government is all set to provide electricity to every household in the state." PTI NAV MKJ -