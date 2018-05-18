UP govt delegation showcases investment opportunities in state to US firms

Lucknow, May 18 (PTI) A high-level delegation of the UP government, led by state health minister Sidhartha Nath Singh, was on a visit to the US, where it had detailed discussions with top American industrialists about the investment opportunities in the state.

The delegation visited the country from April 30 to May 4 to tap prospective investors there.

Singh said that a number of one-to-one meetings were held with top business leaders in the US and the delegation highlighted the investment opportunities in the state.

Elaborating about the meetings held with various companies, Singh said, "Orcale is planning to establish an academy in Varanasi. The procedural hurdles need to be taken up with commissioner Varanasi. Oracle wants to open a data centre at Noida..."

He further said Intel Capital is willing to open a start-up centre in Uttar Pradesh.

"Intel Capital will also soon send a project report on use of pods in urban transportation system to the government of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

At his meeting with cab aggregator Uber officials, Singh said, "Uber representatives have expressed their keen desire on expansion of their operations in UP. Currently, Uber is having operations in Lucknow and NCR region of Uttar Pradesh. Uber is looking forward to expand its operations to establish an IT back office in Noida."

The minister also met officials of Medtronics (a medical technology, services and solutions company). The company is looking forward to setting up of cath labs in the state on a PPP mode.

"Medtronics is also interested in providing preventive and initial healthcare services in district hospitals of UP and in PPP mode. Medtronics also agreed to conduct an audit of cath labs in medical colleges," the minister said.

CISCO is also willing to set up an innovation centre in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur to nurture start-ups in the field of artificial intelligence, he said.

During discussions with Stanford University, Singh said, Stanford University expressed its keen interest "to sign an MoU with UP government for finding a solution to the problem of Japanese Encephalitis in the state. Stanford University has shown its willingness in joining hands with UP government for finding affordable healthcare solution".

"Stanford University is willing to offer a solution for problems related to pollution in UP cities. It also wants to undertake a project on road safety which will help the state government in building emergency services in trauma centre in UP," he said.

At the meeting with officials of Honeywell, the company wants to provide software solution for Kumbh and willing to set up a command and control centre at Kumbh mela, he said.

"Honeywell has also agreed for a collaboration with UP government in sunrise sector of defence and aerospace," he said.

The One District-One Product scheme of the UP government was also discussed.

"At a meeting with Amazon, the company agreed to sign an MoU with the UP government to help in achieving objectives of ODOP scheme," the UP minister said.

Lockheed Martin, which is having an association with TATA in India, wants to finalise a location for setting up a manufacturing plant. "Lockheed Martin is keen on establishment of a manufacturing facility in India in order to strengthen its global supply chain of its existing fleet of F-16 and Hawker aircraft. Lockheed Martin has also shown an interest in starting a MRO complex in Jewar," Singh said.

A number of issues were discussed with officials of Mastercard.

"Some of the points of discussion with Mastercard include -- Mastercard can work as a common transit card. This transit card will be used as a health card and metro card. The UP government has suggested that the card should be linked with Ayushman Bharat and Aadhaar as well. Mastercard can be linked with Internet of Things (IoT) and cybersecurity. Opening of an incubation centre in UP was also taken up for discussion," he added.