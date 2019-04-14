UP govt has started educating Dalits: Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the BJP government in the state had started the process of educating the Dalits.Speaking at a programme held here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Adityanath said, "Babasaheb used to say that the Dalit society's uplift will be possible when they become educated.... We have started working in that direction."He added that prior to the formation of the BJP government, Ambedkar's photos were not put up at government offices. "When we assumed office, the first thing we did was put up Babasaheb's photographs at all the government offices," he said.Adityanath later tweeted saying, "I bow down in reverence of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, an apostle of equality & freedom, and whose work left an indelible mark on making of New India. I draw supreme inspiration from your ideals, which constantly guide me to work for welfare & dignity of our people." PTI NAV RC