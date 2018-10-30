UP govt in partnership with Japan to develop 'food value chain'

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government in assistance from Japanese government will develop 'Food Value Chain' in the state.The UP Cabinet presided over by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday cleared a proposal in this regard.UP Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma told reporters that the UP Cabinet has given its approval for memorandum of co-operation pertaining to a food value chain between the UP government and Japan's agriculture, forestry and fisheries department.He said that under the agreement, in the first five years, Japanese companies will invest in agri-related and food-related industries.The Cabinet also decided to purchase 3,174 metric tonnes of sugar for devotees going to 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Sugar will be sold at Rs 17 per kg, and two kg sugar can be purchased on a ration card. However, there is no such cap on Akhadas vis-a-vis sugar.To boost one district, one product, common facility centres will be established in districts. The centres will have testing laboratories and design centres.The Cabinet gave its approval for construction of Queen Ho memorial in Ayodhya, which will incur a cost of Rs 24 crore.In another decision, the Cabinet gave its approval to amend UP Motor Vehicles Manual, 1998, which will make it mandatory for four-wheeler taxis to have a sky-blue strip on them. Similarly, CNG three-wheelers should be green in colour, while electric vehicles should be white. The bike taxis cannot be painted maroon, black or red. PTI NAV MKJ