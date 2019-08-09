UP govt issues order for setting up of 2 school for tribals, Dalits in Sonbhadra

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive for setting up of two residential schools for children belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state's Sonbhadra district, where 10 tribals were killed last month over land conflict.One of the residential schools would be set up for girls, while the other would be for boys, said an official statement."State Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey has issued directive for construction of two residential schools for boys and girls for education of children of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Sonbhadra district," the statement said.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announce that his government would be setting up the schools during his visit to the district after the massacre.The girls' school would be constructed at Murtiya village in Ghorawal, Pargana Barhar; and the boys' school would come up in Pargana Searia of Robertsganj, the statement said, adding that the directives were issued at a meeting chaired by the chief secretary on Thursday.The schools would be on lines of centre-run Navodaya schools.On July 17, 10 people were killed and 28 others injured in Umbha village in Sonbhadra over control of land by the village head and his henchmen. PTI ABN SOMSOM