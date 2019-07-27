UP govt misleading people in name of investors summit: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday charged the Uttar Pradesh government with misleading people in the name of investors summit and sought an account of investments made in the state. "The BJP government is merely enacting drama, one after another. On Sunday, the third function this year is being held after the investors summit and first ground-breaking ceremony. They are yet to tell how much investments have come and how many industries have been set up in the state," he said in a press release. Yadav was referring to the second ground-breaking ceremony on Sunday for projects worth Rs 65,000 crore, for which MoUs were signed during the UP Investors' Summit last year, officials said. "The reality is that the BJP government has totally failed to attract investment. It is repeatedly taking names of thosewho had invested during the SP government," he said, addingneither any investment nor any new industry has been set up during the BJP government. On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stated target of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy, he said that there is no law and order worth its name in the state and the BJP has no interest in infrastructure development. "Under these circumstances, how will investments come to the state?" he asked. PTI SAB SMNSMN