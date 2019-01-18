UP govt nod to quota for the poor

(Eds: Correction in headline, intro) Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government Friday approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically backward in the general category. The nod was given at a meeting here of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior cabinet minister and UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told mediapersons. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, providing for 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category was passed by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session. President Ram Nath Kovind has since given his assent to the bill. PTI SAB SMI RCJRCJ