UP govt official who cheated passengers nabbed by CISF at IGI

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh government official, who allegedly duped gullible air travellers of their money on the pretext of booking air tickets, was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport on Friday, a senior official said.Abhishek Verma, a junior assistant in the Public Works Department, was nabbed by a CISF surveillance team from the passenger alighting point outside the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), he said.The man was netted after a number of passengers informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel about incidents of they being fleeced by a man on the pretext of providing them air tickets, he said.Verma, a resident of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, used to dupe passengers claiming himself to be an airline booking agent and would take cash from them and slip away.He was apprehended by the plainclothes wearing CISF intelligence team on the basis of his profile provided by duped passengers. The man has been handed over to the Delhi police for further probe, the official said.A mobile phone, an Aadhaar card in the name of a woman, a PAN card issued by the Income-Tax Department, a department ID card, Rs 18,000 cash and some Nepalese currency has been recovered from the man, he said.