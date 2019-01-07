UP govt orders closure of industrial units during Kumbh Mela

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh adminstration has ordered the closure of 48 industrial units in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts during Kumbh Mela to keep the Ganga clean, officials said Monday.The decision was taken to ensure that untreated effluence and waste is not released into the Ganga river, spokesperson of the state's pollution control board, D C Pandey said.The units situated in the 10 districts of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Noida, Greater Noida, Saharanpur and Bijnor will remain shut from January 6 to 8, Pandey said.They will again be asked to shut down on January 15 during the great bath at Allahabad, the official said. PTI CORR MAZ RHL