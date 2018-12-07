UP govt plans 30 pc discount on khadi products to boost sales

Lucknow, Dec 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling giving 30 per cent discount on khadi products to boost the sales, a state minister said Friday."UP is the biggest market for khadi and has a huge demand for its products. We are considering to introduce 30 per cent discount to popularise it," said Minister of Khadi and Village Industries Satyadev Pachauri.At present 15 per cent discount is given on khadi items, he added.The state also plans to develop a khadi park and khadi board for promotion of Khadi articles, the minister said. He further said more emphasis will be given to promote khadi products among the youth. PTI ABN SMI MAZ SOMSOM