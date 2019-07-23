UP govt presents first supplementary budget for 2019-20

Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 13,594.87 crore for financial year 2019-20 to meet additional expenditure.The first supplementary budget for the current fiscal was presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal in the state legislative assembly.Earlier in February this year, the Yogi Adityanath government had passed a budget of Rs 4.79 lakh crore for 2019-20.The supplementary budget has proposed Rs 2,175.46 crore for urban development, Rs 2,093.08 crore for infrastructure, Rs 850 crore for Purvanchal expressway, Rs 1,150 crore for Bundelkhand expressway, Rs 905.36 crore for distribution and generation in energy sector, Rs 834.84 for irrigation department.Besides, Rs 10 crore for remodelling of Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya, Rs 605 crore for public works department, Rs 250 crore for police department, Rs 163 crore for toursim department, Rs 5,004.03 crore for NPS contribution for government and aided educational institutions employees. PTI SAB ABN BALBALBAL