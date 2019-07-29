UP govt ready for CBI probe into Unnao woman's accident: DGP

(Eds: Adding details) /R Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is ready for a CBI probe into the accident of the woman from Unnao, who had accused a BJP legislator of rape, if a request is made, the state police chief said on Monday. A car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police had said. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," Director General of Police O P Singh told reporters here. "The state government is ready for recommending a CBI probe into the Sunday's mishap in Rae Bareli if the victim's mother or any relative makes any request in this regard," Singh said. The woman, who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape, was provided adequate security, the DGP said. The officer said there was no security lapse in the case. He added that seven security personnel were posted at her home and three were there to accompany her on Sunday. "As there was no space in the car, the survivor did not take the security men with her," he said. An FIR has been registered in Rae Bareli on the complaint of Mahesh Singh, the woman's uncle who is lodged in a district jail, said Rajeev Krishna, the additional director general, Lucknow zone, "We have got a complaint in this regard by Mahesh Singh through the jailer and registration of an FIR is in process in Rae Bareli," Krishna said. "He has also given an application requesting a CBI probe into the matter. As soon as we get the letter, as the DGP has already said, a CBI probe may be recommended." The truck was returning to Fatehpur after delivering red sand in Rae Bareli. The driver, cleaner and owner of the truck have been detained, Krishna said. On reports that the number plate on the truck was blackened, the ADG said, "As per the owners claim, he did so to hide the number plate as the truck was financed and he did not give due installments". "We are verifying claims of the driver, owner and eyewitnesses. Tyre marks and sequence of incident are being also considered during probe," he said. Krishna said the woman and her aunt, Pushpa Singh, who died in the incident, were CBI witnesses and the other two were not. "It was an accident... If there was any conspiracy behind it, it is a matter of probe. All the allegations are being considered and will be part of the probe," the ADG added. Meanwhile, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said the state government had decided to bear all the expenses of the treatment of the two injured, who are admitted in the KGMU trauma centre. After the news of accident spread, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it could be a conspiracy to kill her and demanded a CBI probe into the incident. "This incident has links with a BJP MLA and there is a BJP government in the state. There is 'jungle raaj' in the state. The criminals are roaming fearlessly. Only a CBI probe will solve this mystery," Yadav said. The Congress has also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the road accident of the woman was "shocking". "The road accident involving the Unnao rape victim is shocking. Where has the CBI probe in this case reached?" she asked on Twitter. "Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses?" "Can you hope for any justice from the BJP government without an answer to these questions," the Congress leader added. A delegation of the SP and the Congress visited the hospital here to meet the victim. Akhilesh is also likely to visit the trauma centre later in the day when he reaches Lucknow from New Delhi, party sources said. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal visited the Lucknow Trauma Centre to meet the victim. "We will fight for the girl to get justice. The family has alleged that the accident was a conspiracy," Maliwal said. "It was not an accident but a conspiracy to eliminate all," the woman's mother said. She alleged that the son of the co-accused, Shahi Singh, and another youth of the village had threatened them. PTI ABNHMB