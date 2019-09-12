scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

UP govt reconsidering traffic penalties

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is reconsidering the new penalties for breaking traffic rules and may join the growing band of states that find the fines listed in the amended Motor Vehicles Act too high."In the interest of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the government is reconsidering what and how it should be done," state Transport Minister Ashok Kataria said Thursday."We will soon take a decision and come out with the rates of penalty," the minister said. PTI SAB SMI ASHASHASH

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos