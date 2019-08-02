UP govt seeks industry inputs to improve skill development courses for youth

Noida (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday sought inputs from industry leaders to improve its skill development courses in a bid to create more employment opportunities for the state's youngsters.Top business leaders from companies such as Samsung, LG Electronics, Yamaha Motors, Honda Motors, Dabur, Panasonic and Asian Paints among others participated in 'CXO Meet 2019' organised by the state government in Greater Noida."The state government is focusing on improving the skills of youth so that they can be easily employed by the industry and contribute in strengthening state's economy," UP Skill Development Minister Chetan Chauhan said.The state plans to introduce 62 new courses which will designed with the help of industry inputs in its Skill Development Programme currently being run in over 3100 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state, Chauhan said in a statement said.As the state is aiming to become a 1 trillion dollar economy in short term, it intends to improve employability of its youth, he added. "Besides taking advantage of advanced technology in training the youth, the state government is also focusing on promoting weaving, woodwork, silk work etc so that our traditional skills get recognition across the world and people involved in such professions get better monetary returns," the minister said.The state government also plans to organise job fairs at local level, so that people from small towns and villages get employment near their place of living and do not have to travel far distances in search of jobs, the statement said.Minister of State for Skill Development in the UP government, Suresh Pasi said during the recently held second ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow, the industry promised to invest over Rs 65,000 crore in the state, which will create over 3 lakh jobs for the youth."Programmes such as these will help our youth get training that will help them get jobs," he said. PTI KIS RHL