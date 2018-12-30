UP govt seeks Purvanchal University VC's response over inflammatory remarks

(Eds: Adding VC's reaction, UP minister SN Singh's quote) Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) Taking strong exception to inflammatory remarks purportedly made by vice-chancellor of the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked him to present his side of the story. In a video, which went viral on social media recently, the VC, Professor Raja Ram Yadav can be purportedly seen telling students to kill their opponent if they get into a fight. Following the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, told PTI, "I have asked the vice-chancellor to give his version of the story." In the video clip, the VC can be seen telling students: "Agar aap Purvanchal University ke chhatra ho to rote huye mere paas kabhi mat aana. Ek baat bata deta hoon, agar kisi se jhagda ho jaaye to uski pitaai karke aana, aur tumhaaraa bas chale to uskaa murder karke aana, uske baad hum dekh lenge (If you are a Purvanchal University student, don't come to me crying. If you get into a fight with someone, beat up that person. If possible, murder him. I will take care of things after that)." Asked about his remarks, the VC said, "The lecture, which I had delivered in a college in Ghazipur, was presented out of context. I meant to say that the students should shed disappointment and sadness, and become brave and self-reliant." Cabinet minister and state government spokesperson Siddhartha Nath Singh said, "It was wrong. He cannot make such comments. He should teach students the way of peace... The VC of such mentality has no right to stay in his position. I hope the Deputy CM will take appropriate action." PTI NAV CORR CK