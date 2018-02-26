scorecardresearch
UP govt signs 29 MoUs of Rs 7,436 cr investment in textile sector

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has signed 29 MoUs worth Rs 7,436 crore in the textiles segment during the recently-concluded two-day UP Investors Summit, state textiles minister Satyadev Pachauri said today.

"The implementation of the MoUs will generate more than five lakh jobs. A four-member committee under the textile commissioner has been formed, so as to maintain a constant touch with the investors and ensure that their problems are resolved," the minister sai in a statement. He also said that the state government is committed to providing every possible assistance to the investors. PTI NAV MR MR -

