UP govt signs MoU to fast-track work on Jewar international airport

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government today signed a pact with Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Noida and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authorities to monitor and fast-track the work on the much awaited greenfield Jewar International Airport.

The signing of the MoU will kick off the process of land acquisition, officials of the state government said. At present, the public heating for land acquisition is being monitored by the sub divisional magistrate of Jewar.

The nodal agency, YEIDA, will start the process of preparing the bid document for selecting of the concessioner and the bidding process is likely to commence by July end this year, they said.

The terms of reference for environmental clearance has been given by the environment ministry, they informed.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta among others.

?We are happy to announce that an MoU has been signed between the stakeholders, YEIDA, Greater Noida Authority and UP government to execute the mega airport.

"The Union Civil Aviation Ministry and the state government are working together continuously under the leadership of Suresh Prabhu to make Jewar a reality," state?s Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said.

The airport is expected to have services to 68 destinations by the year 2022-23 including both domestic and international.

These will include 8 domestic and 60 overseas destinations while by the year 2050 it would cover 37 domestic and 31 overseas destinations. PTI SAN SBT SBT