UP govt subverting process of justice in Unnao case, SC intervention welcome: CPI (M)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has blatantly subverted the process of justice in the Unnao rape case as the party hailed the Supreme Court for intervening in the case. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to another in the national capital. The apex court also directed the state government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as an interim compensation. "We welcome the Supreme Court intervention in the Unnao rape case. The order to transfer all related cases out of UP constitutes an indictment of the UP Adityanath government. Under the CM, the administration has blatantly subverted the processes of justice by supporting not the victim but the criminal accused. "It has taken two years after the crime for BJP to expel him showing the utter hypocrisy of their Beti Bachao slogan. Shame on them," said Communist Party of India (Marxist) politbureau member Brinda Karat," she said. Earlier in the day, faced with massive public outrage across the nation, the BJP expelled its jailed Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar, accused of raping the minor girl from Unnao two years ago and killing two members of her family. PTI ASG CK