UP govt to continue with services of home guards

Lucknow, Oct 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to continue with the services of all home guards personnel. "In view of the coming festival season, the present arrangement of deployment of home guards will continue as before," a government order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avinesh Awasthi said. Their payment will be made from the budget of the Home Department and till the fund permits, the order said. The order follows an assurance given by state Home Guard Minister Chetan Chauhan that no home guard would be removed. Last week, through an order issued by Additional Director General (ADG) B P Jogdand, the government had decided not to deploy 25,000 home guards. PTI SAB SMI HMB