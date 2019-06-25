UP govt to launch month-long campaign to make schoolgirls aware about security

Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will run a month-long campaign from July 1 to make women and schoolgirls aware about security and safety. The campaign will be run under the supervision of district magistrates (DMs) and district police chiefs."The chief minister has directed strengthening of security of women and girls in the state and that strict measures be initiated in this regard. "For this, a month-long campaign will be launched from July 1 to make schools aware about security (of girl students)," Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey said in a letter to DMs and district police chiefs.Besides police personnel, experts on child and women welfare will also be part of the campaign, according to the letter. PTI ABN ANBANB