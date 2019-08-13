UP govt to organise 3-day programme for Janmashtami celebrations

Mathura, Aug 13 (PTI) With an aim to make Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura internationally renowned like Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise a three-day programme in which artistes from across the world will participate, a UP minister said on Tuesday."Department of culture Uttar Pradesh, Tourism and UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad jointly would make the celebration more memorable akin to Kumbh," Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary said.He said artistes from across the world and states of India would showcase Krishna Leela -- the story of Krishna -- as celebrated culturally in their area in the programme organised from August 23 to 25 at Ramlila Ground here.The programmes would be shown on at least 25 platforms set up at different areas here, the minister said.While the main event would be held at Krishna Janmasthan and other temples of Brij Bhoomi, the cultural programmes would be organised at Ramlila Ground, the minister said.Chariots decorated with exhibits depicting Krishna Leela would pass through the main street of the city on all the three days, Choudhary said.He said this would apprise youngsters about various facets of Lord Krishna's personality.According to the minister, 101 priests have been called from Odisha who will blow conches at Ramlila Ground at midnight for five minutes and priests of different Krishna temples in Brij Bhoomi would also join them simultaneously that would be followed by beating of gong and circular bells in the programme.All the temples of Brij Bhoomi would be decorated with colourful electric lights and the roads leading to Mathura would also be beautified with the lights, the minister said.He said a meeting of 'mahants' of the temples of Brij Bhoomi for the purpose would be called soon.A detailed meeting has already been organised here which was attended by principal secretary culture Jitendra Kumar, UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Shailjakant Mishra, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur, Mukhya Karyapalak Adhikari UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Nagendra Pratap, Nagar Ayukta Ravinder Kumar, among others, he added.Officials have been instructed to set up hundreds of temporary toilets in different areas and asked to make arrangements so that there is no inconvenience to pilgrims, he said.The minister said the movement of vehicles, including two-wheelers, would remain suspended near the temples on all the three days during the programme. PTI CORR KJ