UP govt to organise 'Dev Deepawali' in Mathura next year: Minister Roh'

Mathura (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will organise a "Dev Deepawali" in Mathura next year like it does during Diwali in Ayodhya, a state minister said Saturday. Over one lakh earthen lamps would be lit at all the ghats of the Yamuna river on the occasion of "Kartik Purnima" next year, state Culture Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said. The minister said the decision was taken to promote tourism. PTI CORRHMB