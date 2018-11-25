UP govt to organise Dev Deepawali in Mathura next year Roh'

Mathura (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will organise a 'Dev Deepawali' in Mathura next year like it does during Diwali in Ayodhya, a state Cabinet minister said Saturday. Over one lakh earthen lamps would be kindled at all the ghats of the Yamuna river on Kartik Purnima (the full-moon day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calender) next year, state Culture Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said. The minister said the decision had been taken to promote tourism. PTI CORRHMB