UP govt to procure 50 lakh tonnes paddy in 2019-20

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced paddy procurement policy for 2019-20, which has set a target of procuring over 50 lakh tonnes of paddy.The policy was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here."The state cabinet approved the procurement rate of Rs 1,815 per quintal for common variety and Rs 1,833 per quintal for grade 'A' variety," UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters here after the meeting.An additional sum of Rs 20 per quintal will be paid to the farmers for winnowing of paddy, Sharma said.He said that while in 2018-19 over 48.25 lakh tonnes of paddy was purchased, for the 2019-20 a target of 50 lakh tonnes has been fixed.Last fiscal, the price of paddy was Rs 1,750 per quintal for the common variety and Rs 1,770 per quintal for grade 'A' variety. Besides, an additional Rs 20 per quintalwas given for winnowing.Paddy procurement will start from October 1 and continue till February 28, 2020. PTI ABN SMI MKJ