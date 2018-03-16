UP govt to purchase 40 lakh mt of wheat

Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government will purchase 40 lakh metric tonnes of wheat at minimum support price of Rs 1,735 per quintal.

A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here today.

It was decided that 5,500 wheat purchase centres will be set up in the state and the crop will be purchased from April 1 to June 15 this year, sources said after the meeting.

Control rooms will be set up at food and civil supplies commissioners officer to redress complaints regarding the purchase. PTI ABN SMI BAL BAL