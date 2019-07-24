UP govt to send electricity bills to consumers only after verification

Lucknow, Jul 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it will implement a mechanism whereby electricity bills of Rs 20,000 or more will be sent to consumers having a power connection of 2 Kilo Watt or less only after verification.Speaking during the Question Hour in the UP Legislative Council, UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said, "This mechanism will be implemented from July 31 under which the monthly electricity bill of Rs 20,000 or more on a power connection of 2 kilo Watt or less will be sent to the consumer only after verification."This will give relief to consumers, who wrongly get a heavy pending electricity bill, he said.The minister said consumers can dial 1912 helpline number and register theirgrievances pertaining to their electricity bills.He also said that the government has fixed a target of changing 27,000 km damaged electricity wires in the state.The UP minister said the government will also make an effort to prepare the electricity bill in Hindi. PTI NAV DPB