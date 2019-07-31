UP govt transfers 2 IPS officials

Lucknow, Jul 31 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred two IPS officials, including Gondai's district police chief, sources said. Gonda Superintendent of Police Rakesh Prakash Singh has been made SP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), while R K Naiyar has been made new SP of Gonda, they said. "These are routine transfers," the sources added. PTI ABN SNESNE