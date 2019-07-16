UP govt transfers four police officers

Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday transferred four IPS officers, including SSP, Special Task Force (STF), Abhishek Singh, according to an official statement. Singh will replace Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police S Ananad, who has been attached to the DGP office.SP Jalaun Swami Prasad has been sent to the Special Investigation cell in Lucknow in the same capacity, according to the statement.SP Cyber Crime Satish Kumar has been made the SP Jalaun, it added. PTI ABN DPB