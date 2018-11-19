UP govt will inaugurate dairy plants in Kannauj, Kanpur in December

Mathura, Nov 19 (PTI) The UP government will inaugurate two dairy plants in Kannauj and Kanpur in the first week of December, state minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary has said. Efforts are on to get Kannauj and Kanpur plants inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dairy development minister told reporters here. The Kannauj plant, which will be cow milk based with an investment of Rs 120 crore, will have a capacity of 1 lakh litres per day; while the Kanpur plant is coming up for an investment of Rs 180 crore and would cater to mixed milk need of the people, he stated. Kanpur plant would process 5 lakh litres milk daily, Chaudhary added. PTI SHWSHW