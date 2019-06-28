UP Guv clears appointment of Prabhat Kumar as new UPPSC chairman

Lucknow, Jun 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik Friday approved the appointment of Prabhat Kumar as the new chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said, "UP Governor Ram Naik on the recommendation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his approval for the appointment of Prabhat Kumar as the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission."The development comes days after the arrest of UPPSC examination controller Anjulata Katiyar in connection with the leak of a question paper of the LT Grade exam held in July 2018.Katiyar was arrested after a Kolkata-based printing press owner, Kaushik Kumar Kar, revealed her role in the paper leak after he was arrested by the polices special task force in Varanasi on May 28.Adityanath had earlier this month said that people trying to play with the future of youngsters will be put behind bars. "We will definitely act against those indulging in committing irregularities. During the previous regime, there were irregularities in different recruitment examinations," Adityanath had told reporters. "I would like to assure the youth of Uttar Pradesh that people who are trying to play with the future of the youth, will be sent behind bars," he said. Hitting out at the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state, the chief minister had earlier said, "The irregularities in the (state) public service commission are a sin committed and mess created by the SP.""A campaign has been launched to clean the mess. The government is working with a policy of zero tolerance and the guilty will be punished no matter how prominent or influential he is," he added. PTI NAV RHL