UP guv writes to Adityanath over Sultanpur name change

Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, drawing his attention to rename Sultanpur as Kushbhawanpur. "A delegation of the Rajputana Shaurya Foundation met me on March 25 and submitted a memorandum, requesting to include Sultanpur in the list of heritage cities and rename it on its ancient name of Kushbhawanpur," Naik said in his letter dated March 28. "A book was also presented to me. Attention was drawn on pages 4, 6, 16 and 202. I am sending the book and a copy of the letter for appropriate action," Naik added. The Uttar Pradesh government had last year renamed the iconic Mughalsarai station after Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya. It changed the name of Allahabad district into Prayagraj and decided to rename Faizabad district into Ayodhya. PTI NAVHMB