UP HC asks chief secy to apprise it about investigation in Munna Bajrangi murder case

Allahabad, Jul 15 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to file a personal affidavit apprising it of the status of a probe into gangster Munna Bajrangi's killing and asked why the investigation should not be transferred to the CBI. Hearing a writ petition filed by Seema Singh seeking a CBI probe into the killing of her husband, a division bench comprising Justices Ramesh Sinha and Raj Beer Singh passed the order and fixed July 29 as the next date of hearing. The petitioner's contention was that the mafia might be involved in the killing and the role of jail officials was also suspicious. In order to ensure a fair investigation, the case should be transferred to the CBI, she contended. Munna Bajrangi was a gangster from eastern Uttar Pradesh and he was killed in Baghpat district jail on July 9, 2018. He was shot in the head allegedly by another prisoner, gangster Sunil Rathi. Bajrangi was in jail since 2009 for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005 and another BJP leader Ramchandra Singh. PTI CORR RAJ AAR