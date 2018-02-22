UP holds vast potential in civil aviation field: Raju

Lucknow Feb 22 (PTI) Union minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju today said Uttar Pradesh has a vast potential in the field of civil aviation.

"As Uttar Pradesh is a big state , there is immense scope for air services here...", the Union civil aviation minister said at the UP Investors Summit here.

The central government is extending all possible help to the state as a result of which there has not only been a rise in the number of flights but also in the number of passengers," the Raju stressed.

The minister claimed that the development taking place in the countrys civil aviation sector today has reached a spot where it is only next to the US and China.

"We have checked red-tapism and obstructions in investments to a large extent... Now the investors will not have to come across the problems," he said.

Uttar Pradeshs Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said the state government is committed towards development.

Gupta exhorted the investors to come forward and make good use of the available facilities and help in taking the development of the state to new heights.