UP: Industrialist's gunman who fired at 16-yr-old boy surrenders before police

Gorakhpur, Jul 26 (PTI) The gunman of a local industrialist, who opened fire at a 16-year-old boy, surrendered before police Friday evening here, a police officer said. Sandeep Kumar Singh, the gunner of industrialist C PAgarwal, had seriously injured the boy, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, when he fired at him for scaling a boundary wall of his master's house to retrieve a cricket ball on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Gupta said Singh surrendered before police in the evening. Police had registered a case against the gunner and deployed two teams to nab him following the incident. "Accused Sandeep Kumar Singh surrendered in front ofpolice. However, he came alone to police station and told thathe was hiding at his relatives' houses," SHO, Gorakhnath police station, Raj Pratap Singh said. Chauhan had suffered gunshot wounds in his forehead and an eye. He is undergoing treatment a private hospital in Lucknow. PTI CORR NAV AQS