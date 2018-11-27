UP: Inmates allege death threats from jail staff, STF

Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) Some inmates of Raebareli jail in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday alleged getting death threats from senior jail officials and the Special Task Force (STF) officers.The revelation comes a day after six jail officials, including a senior jail superintendent were suspended for failing to check the clandestine entry of liquor and firearms inside the prison. In a video clip that has now gone viral, a prisoner Anshu Dixit claimed that he along with fellow inmates Sohrab Khan and D S Singh were being threatened by "jail officials and senior STF personnel".Naming all the officers, Dixit said if he or his fellow inmates were killed, an FIR must be registered against them. In a separate video, Dixit and his fellow inmates showed the poor quality of food being offered inside the jail and further alleged that a "parallel canteen" was being run inside the prison premises. "In the other canteen, besides sweets and aloo paratha, cigarettes and other things are available. This facility is availed by a large number of inmates and lakhs of rupees are earned everyday. The money is shared from bottom to the top," the prisoners alleged.A Raebareli jail video showing inmates having drinks inside the barrack went viral on social media on Monday, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to suspend six officials, including a senior jail superintendent Pramod Kumar Shukla and three jail warders. The video clip also showed one of the inmates calling someone using a mobile phone to order liquor, and another threatening someone to get money. PTI ABN SMI RHL